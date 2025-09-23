Price of Brent oil extends gains on ICE amid Trump's speech at UN General Assembly

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. The price of Brent futures contracts for November 2025 delivery on London's ICE was up by more than 2% following US President Donald Trump’s speech at the General Debate of the UN General Assembly’s 80th session, according to trade data.

As of 5:00 p.m. Moscow time (2:00 p.m. GMT), before Trump’s speech, the price of Brent crude oil was up by 1.5% at $67.56 per barrel.

By 6:06 p.m. Moscow time (3:06 p.m. GMT), the Brent price had extended gains to 2.06% as it traded at $67.93 per barrel. Meanwhile the price of futures contracts of WTI crude oil for November 2025 delivery was up by 2.21% at $63.72 per barrel.

Trump criticized India, China, and Washington’s NATO allies for purchasing Russian energy resources, among other things.