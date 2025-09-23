Over 200 flights delayed or canceled at Moscow airports amid drone attack

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. Over 200 flights have been canceled or delayed at Moscow airports amid a drone attack, representatives of Moscow airports told TASS.

According to data as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time, 71 flights were delayed and 96 were canceled at Sheremetyevo Airport in the past and next few hours.

Four flights were delayed and two were canceled at Domodedovo Airport.

Forty flights were delayed and five were redirected to regional airports at Vnukovo Airport. One flight was delayed and three were canceled at Zhukovsky Airport.

According to TASS calculations, the online flight boards of the city's airports show the same numbers.

Earlier, 36 enemy drones were shot down in the skies over the Moscow region. According to Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin, 15 UAVs were destroyed yesterday evening, and another 21 since the beginning of the day. No casualties were reported. Emergency services are working at the crash site, Sobyanin repeatedly emphasized in his official channel on the Max messenger.