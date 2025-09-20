Cyberattack triggers technical problems at Berlin airport — DPA

BERLIN, September 20. /TASS/. The Willy Brandt Berlin-Brandenburg International Airport (BER) is experiencing technical problems due to a cyberattack on the passenger check-in and boarding systems of the pan-European provider of the services, DPA agency reported.

The Friday evening attack forced the airport to disconnect from the systems, which can lead to longer waits for passengers to check in and board the flight, as well as delays.

"The airport was not the target of the cyberattack and was only indirectly affected," the airport said.

This service provider is used at the airports all over Europe. Besides Berlin airport, other airports in Europe were also affected — Brussels Airport said it expects significant consequences for flight operations, London Heathrow Airport announced possible delays, citing technical problems.