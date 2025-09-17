Israeli Tourism Ministry says direct flights from Tel Aviv to Krasnodar planned

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. Israel plans to open flights between Tel Aviv and Krasnodar, Ksenia Vorontsova, head of the Israeli Tourism Ministry’s representative office in Russia, told reporters.

"Flights between Tel Aviv and Krasnodar are planned to be launched," she said.

Thirty-two direct flights from Russia to Israel are performed every week, Vorontsova added.

Krasnodar Airport did not serve aircraft from the end of February 2022 for safety reasons. That said, the airport maintained a high level of readiness to resume operations throughout the period of temporary restrictions. The airport of Krasnodar has been open for flights since September 11.