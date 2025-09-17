Russia to fully replenish oil and gas reserves in 2025-2026

TYUMEN, September 17. /TASS/. Russia will be able to ensure the replenishment of its oil and gas reserves in 2025 and 2026, Head of the State Commission on Reserves Igor Shpurov told reporters.

"There is no formal forecast, but I believe we will achieve replenishment," he said in response to a question about the projected growth of oil and gas reserves for 2025-2026.

He also noted that there have been no particularly large hydrocarbon field discoveries so far this year. "Discoveries are ongoing, but nothing as large as the Payakhskoye deposit has been made this year yet. Although discoveries are continuing," Shpurov added, specifying that the main discoveries are currently occurring in Western Siberia, the Urals, the Volga region, and Eastern Siberia.