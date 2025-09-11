Civilian aircraft flights to Krasnodar to be performed daily from 9 am to 7 pm Moscow time

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. Civilian aircraft flights to the Krasnodar airport may be performed daily from 9:00 a.m. Moscow time (6:00 a.m. GMT) to 7:00 p.m. Moscow time (4:00 p.m. GMT), the Federal Agency for Air Transport (Rosaviatsiya) reported.

"According to the issued notice (NOTAM), the airport of the capital of Kuban is ready to receive and dispatch civil aircraft. Civilian aircraft flights may be performed daily from 9:00 a.m. Moscow time (6:00 a.m. GMT) to 7:00 p.m. Moscow time (4:00 p.m. GMT), starting September 11," the report said.

Flight intensity is no more than five takeoff and landing operations per hour, the agency noted.

The Russian Transport Ministry said earlier on Thursday that the airport of Krasnodar resumed flights from 9:00 a.m. Moscow time (6:00 a.m. GMT) on September 11.

Krasnodar Airport has not served aircraft since the end of February 2022 for safety reasons. The airport maintained a high level of readiness to resume operations throughout the period of temporary restrictions, the ministry said.