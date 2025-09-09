Germany's Rheinmetall says to send new Skyranger anti-drone protection systems to Kiev

BERLIN, September 9. /TASS/. German defense concern Rheinmetall will on September 10 sign a significant deal to supply Kiev with its latest Skyranger anti-drone systems, CEO Armin Papperger said in an interview with ZDF TV channel.

"The first [systems] will be delivered this year," he said, adding that Ukraine will receive the Skyrangers, a mobile anti-missile system that can be installed on cars, even before the Bundeswehr.

"Each of these systems can cover an area of four by four kilometers to ensure that there are no drones there."

Rheinmetall is Germany's largest defense company. The Ukraine conflict has been very profitable for the concern, which also supplies military equipment, including tanks and ammunition, to Kiev, and is building an ammunition manufacturing plant in Ukraine.