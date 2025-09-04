Russia should develop nuclear generation that is entirely clean energy — Putin

VLADIVOSTOK, September 4. /TASS/. Nuclear energy is traditionally a strong industry in Russia, with nuclear power generation projects fully aligned with the so-called green energy, President Vladimir Putin said, adding that it is necessary to continue to actively develop this promising sector.

Nuclear power, which is a "traditionally strong area" in Russia, is actively expanding in the region now, he said at a meeting on the development of the fuel and energy sector in the Far Eastern Federal District. "Nuclear power plant projects are rightfully considered to be so-called green energy. They have virtually no carbon footprint. Of course, we must continue to develop this promising direction further," the president said, addressing the participants of the meeting.

Small nuclear power projects such as the Yakutsk and Chukotka low-power nuclear power plants are being successfully implemented in the Far Eastern region, he noted. "The construction of the Primorskaya and Khabarovsk nuclear power plants is planned," Putin said, adding that "the construction of another unique floating nuclear power plant to provide energy to Bystrinsky Mining and Processing Plant in Chukotka is also planned."