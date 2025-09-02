Agreement on Power of Siberia designed for thirty years — Gazprom

BEIJING, September 2. /TASS/. The agreement on the Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline is designed for thirty years, Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller told reporters.

"Thirty years," he said, answering a question about the term of the agreement on the Power of Siberia 2. Miller did not comment on the price of deliveries. "We will report commercial issues separately," he noted.

The chief executive also refrained from indicating the currency of payment. "I can say in what currencies the payment is made at present. We have the 50/50 payment: 50% of payment is made in rubles and 50% in yuan," Miller said.

The gas price will be cheaper than for consumers in Europe, the chief executive said.

"The point is that gas deliveries to China are made from the fields in East Siberia and supplies to Europe are made from fields in West Siberia. Fields in West Siberia are located much farther than fields in East Siberia to the border of Russia and China, or Russia and Mongolia. Accordingly, transportation costs of gas supply to the Chinese market are significantly lower. Therefore, the Chinese market is objectively located closer, logistical costs are lower, and the price is objectively smaller accordingly," Miller added.