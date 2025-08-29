Gazprom Group slightly raises investment forecast for 2025 to $35.03 bln

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. Gazprom Group slightly raised its investment plans for 2025 to 2.837 trillion rubles ($35.3 bln) against the previously expected 2.818 trillion ($35.03 bln), according to the company's report on international financial reporting standards (IFRS).

"The total volume of investment development according to the group's investment program for 2025 (for gas, oil, power generation, heat generation and other assets) is 2,836,829 million rubles," the document says.

The holding reported that in 2024, Gazprom Group's capital investments were reduced by 3% to 2.35 trillion rubles ($29.2 bln).

Earlier it was reported that the investments of the parent company Gazprom in 2025 will decrease by 7% compared to the previous year - to 1.524 trillion rubles ($18.9 bln).