Russian budget deficit total 3.4% of GDP in H1 2025 — Finance Ministry

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. The federal budget deficit amounted to 3.4 trillion rubles ($42.2 bln) in the first half of 2025, which corresponds to 1.6% of the annual estimate of GDP or 3.4% to the GDP amount for the first six months of 2025, the press service of the Russian Finance Ministry said.

"We would like to note that the intermediate assessment of the federal budget performance against the six-month GDP is the standard practice. The performance of the budget for the first half of 2024 was also measured against the six-month GDP volume," the press service said.

According to the preliminary estimate of the Finance Ministry, the Russian budget deficit [the federal budget, budgets of regions and budgets of municipalities -TASS] totaled 3.69 trillion rubles ($45.8 bln) or 1.7% of GDP as of the end of the first six months of 2025.