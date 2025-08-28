Sennheiser to liquidate legal entity in Russia

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. The sound recording equipment and portable electronics manufacturer Sennheiser is going to liquidate its legal entity in Russia, according to its publication on the Fedresurs web portal.

The decision was made on August 26. A liquidator has already been appointed in the Russian representative office.

Sennheiser considered in 2023-2024 "alternative" ways of delivering its products to Russia, according to its reports reviewed by TASS. Supplies and sales remained suspended nevertheless.