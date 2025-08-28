Russian GDP grew by 1.2% in H1 2025 — PM

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. Russian GDP gained 1.2% in the first half of 2025, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at the meeting with Cabinet ministers.

"Contrary to all challenges, dynamics of the gross domestic product remained positive. It grew by 1.2%. Budget revenues totaled more than 17.5 trillion rubles ($218.1 bln), surpassing the like indicators of the last year and the forecast," Mishustin noted.

The government focuses its efforts this year on the return of the economy to the path of "the balanced growth and inflation lowering," the prime minister said.

The structure of budget revenues continues changing, Mishustin said. "The share of non-oil and gas industry accounts for about 73% thus far. This is very important, it highlights the expansion of the role of those sectors in the economy, where the added value is higher than when producing raw materials," he added.