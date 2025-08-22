Russia, Tanzania agree to exchange data on promising oil and gas projects — ministry

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. Russia and Tanzania agreed to intensify cooperation in the fuel and energy sector, including the exchange of information on promising oil and gas projects, the Russian Energy Ministry reported.

The relevant agreements were reached during a working meeting between Russia’s Deputy Energy Minister Roman Marshavin and Tanzania's Ambassador to Moscow Fredrick Ibrahim Kibuta.

"The parties reached an agreement was reached to intensify contacts between interested companies and exchange information on promising projects," the ministry said.

"We view Tanzania as an important partner on the African continent. Our companies are interested in cooperation both in the fuel and energy sector and in related areas - for example, in cybersecurity. For our part, we support such initiatives," the ministry added.

The press service of the Energy Ministry noted that the meeting was held as part development of the agreements reached on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum between the head of the ministry, Sergey Tsivilyov, and the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy of Tanzania, Doto Mashaka Biteko.