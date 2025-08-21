Rosatom promises to train specialists to work at Kazakhstan's first nuclear power plant

ASTANA, August 21. /TASS/. Rosatom will train specialists to work at Kazakhstan's first nuclear power plant, Rosatom State Corporation CEO Alexey Likhachev told journalist Akmaral Batalova in an interview.

"It's about 1,500 - 2,000 specialists specifically for serious work at nuclear power plants. It will not be difficult to train them in 5-7 years, even for Kazakhstan. But this work will be part of our commitment. The figure will be specified in the contract, and we will train, including through free quotas in our universities, the necessary number of specialists. Of course, we will train them at our existing blocks. Some people may be sent to Turkey for an internship when the block is already in operation there. Some people can do an internship in Belarus," Likhachev said.

About nuclear power plants

On August 8, Kazakhstan and Russia launched the construction of a nuclear power plant in the republic. The ceremony with the participation of Likhachev and Chairman of the Kazakhstan Atomic Energy Agency Almasadam Satkaliev was held near the village of Ulken in the Alma Ata Region.

Rosatom will build two power units with VVER-1200 reactors, the same as at the Novovoronezh nuclear power plant and the Akkuyu nuclear power plant now under construction in Turkey.

A referendum on the construction of a nuclear power plant was held in Kazakhstan in 2024, and the bulk of the voters supported it. The village of Ulken is located on the shore of the Lake Balkhash. The water from the lake is to be used for cooling nuclear power plant reactors.