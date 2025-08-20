Russia continues to supply oil and fuel to India, sees potential in LNG — First Deputy PM

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. Russia continues to supply India with oil, coal and oil products, sees potential in the export of liquefied natural gas, said First Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Denis Manturov at a meeting of the Russian-Indian intergovernmental commission.

"We continue to ship fuel, including crude oil and oil products, thermal and coking coal. We see potential for the export of Russian LNG," he said.

Manturov noted that, in addition to direct supplies, joint investment projects are being implemented to extract and process hydrocarbons in Russia and India.

"We plan to expand comprehensive cooperation in the peaceful nuclear sector, including on the basis of the successful experience of the Kudankulam NPP construction project," he added.

India is the third-largest consumer of oil in the world with a high level of dependence on its imports.

On August 6, the United States announced an increase in import duties on goods from India by 25% (to 50%) due to the fact that India buys Russian oil and oil products. US President Donald Trump criticized the republic for the fact that it "has always purchased most of its military equipment from Russia" and is "along with China the largest buyer" of Russian energy resources. The Indian Ministry of Foreign Affairs called the attacks by the US and the EU over the import of Russian oil unjustified. After talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska, Trump admitted that Washington would not impose import duties on Russia's trading partners.