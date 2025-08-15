Trump says US 'maybe won’t have to' impose tariffs on Russia’s trading partners

ANCHORAGE /Alaska/, August 16. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump told Fox News on the Air Force One flight to Anchorage, Alaska, for a summit with Russian leader Vladimir Putin that Washington probably would not have to impose secondary sanctions on Moscow’s trading partners.

Commenting on the additional 25% tariffs that Washington imposed on India over its purchases of Russian oil, Trump claimed that Russia "has lost an oil client." He added, however, that China and other countries also bought oil from Russia.

"If I did what's called a secondary sanction, or a secondary tariff, it would be, you know, very devastating from their standpoint. If I have to do it, I'll do it. Maybe I won't have to do it," the US president noted.