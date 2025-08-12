Cars production in Russia down 2% in 7M 2025 — analytical agency

MOSCOW, August 12. /TASS/. Cars production by Russian plants dropped by 2% year on year in January - July 2025 to 441,700 units, Director of the Avtostat analytical agency Sergey Tselikov said on his Telegram channel.

"In January - July 2025, 441,700 cars rolled off the production lines of Russian car plants. This is 2% less than in the like period of the last year. The share of Avtovaz totaled 46.5% of the total production output," he said.

The share of the UAZ plant was 1.3% among traditional Russian automakers in the reporting period, Tselikov noted. "If we add the Moskvich legacy brand (2.1%), then it will be almost a half (49.9%) of the automotive industry," he said.

Production of Chinese cars in Russia accounted for 43.7% of total production figures during seven months of this year. Haval (16.3%) and Chery (13.3%) took the lead.