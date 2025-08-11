Moscow court fines Telegram $44,000 for breach of content blocking rules

MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. The Tagansky District Court of Moscow has fined Telegram 3.5 million rubles ($44,000) due to the messenger’s failure to remove information prohibited in Russia, the court told TASS.

"By the ruling of the Tagansky District Court of Moscow, Telegram Messenger Inc was found guilty of committing an administrative offense under Part 2 of Article 13.41 of the Russian Administrative Offenses Code). The court imposed a penalty in the form of a fine amounting to 3.5 million rubles," the court said.

The press service of the court did not give details of prohibited information serving as the cause for the fine.