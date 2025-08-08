Russia’s public catering turnover up 8.1% YOY in H1 2025 — statistics

MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. The turnover of public catering establishments in Russia gained 8.1% year on year in January - June 2025 to 1.969 trillion rubles ($24.6 bln) in comparable prices, the Russian Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) said.

The turnover had an uptick by 7.4% in annual terms to 344.8 bln rubles ($4.3 bln) this June, the statistical agency reported.

"The public catering turnover in June 2025 amounted to 344.8 bln rubles or 107.4% (in comparable prices) against the level in the like period of the last year; in the first half of 2025 - 1,969.2 bln rubles or 108.1%," the authority informed.

The turnover of public catering institutions lost 2.6% monthly in June of this year.

The public catering turnover under the Rosstat methodology comprises revenues of restaurants, cafes, bars, and the turnover of certain other business, for example, public catering providers for social institutions or for banquets servicing.