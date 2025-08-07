Trump’s tariffs could kill two decades of US work to build ties with India — newspaper

GENEVA, August 7. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump is potentially undoing twenty years of US diplomatic efforts with his decision to impose tariffs on India for buying Russian oil, the Neue Zuercher Zeitung (NZZ) newspaper said.

The American leader has a reputation as a somewhat ruthless negotiator who "does not spare even his friends," but India is a special case, because "the president threatens to undo more than twenty years of US foreign policy efforts," the newspaper said. Washington has long viewed New Delhi "as an important counterbalance to China in Asia," NZZ said. The US even worked diligently to bring India into the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD) consisting of Australia, the US, Japan, and the very same India.

The Indian leadership considers it unjust that only India is being hit with tariffs for Russian crude oil imports, while a whole range of other countries are left alone, including Italy, Turkey, the Netherlands and France, the news outlet said. The US President’s latest move "reminds many in India of the behavior of British colonizers, who scornfully treated and suppressed the local population," the newspaper noted.

The US administration recently introduced additional 25% tariffs on India because it buys Russian oil.