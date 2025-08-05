Trade turnover between Russia and Turkmenistan rises by nearly one-third in 2025

MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. The trade turnover between Russia and Turkmenistan has grown by nearly one-third since the beginning of 2025 compared to the same period last year, the press service of Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Patrushev told reporters in connection with his working visit to Turkmenistan.

According to the report, Patrushev was received by the Chairman of the People’s Council of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

"Bilateral cooperation is at a high level and reflects the nature of a strategic partnership. This has had a positive effect on trade and economic ties. The trade turnover between our countries has increased by nearly one-third this year. We look forward to further developing our relationship in a spirit of mutual respect to strengthen productive cooperation," Patrushev said during the meeting.

Patrushev also identified environmental protection and ecology as promising areas for cooperation. "The Deputy Prime Minister stated that our country is prepared to engage in dialogue across a wide range of areas. Foremost among these is the preservation of the Caspian Sea. Russia is also interested in expanding cooperation with Turkmenistan in the fields of geology and subsoil resource management," the statement added.