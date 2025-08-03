Eight OPEC+ countries to increase oil production by 547,000 bpd in September

MOSCOW, August 3. /TASS/. The eight OPEC+ countries that voluntarily cut oil output have decided to increase production in September by 547,000 barrels per day, which is in line with the original plan to increase production for four months, according to a statement posted on the OPEC website.

The eight OPEC + countries are Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, UAE, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Algeria, and Oman.

"In view of a steady global economic outlook and current healthy market fundamentals, as reflected in the low oil inventories, and in accordance with the decision agreed upon on 5 December 2024 to start a gradual and flexible return of the 2.2 million barrels per day voluntary adjustments starting from 1 April 2025, the eight participating countries will implement a production adjustment of 547 thousand barrels per day in September 2025 from August 2025 required production level," the statement says.

The next meeting of the OPEC+ G8 will be held on September 7.