Gold price tops $3,400 per troy ounce, first time since July 23

MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. The price of gold futures for December 2025 delivery on the Comex exchange (a division of the New York Mercantile Exchange) rose above $3,400 per troy ounce for the first time since July 23, 2025, according to data from the trading platform.

As of 4:10 p.m. Moscow time, the precious metal was up 1.8% at $3,401.90 per troy ounce. By 4:27 p.m., gold had slightly accelerated its gains to $3,405.50 per ounce (+1.91%).

Meanwhile, Brent crude futures for October 2025 delivery on the London ICE exchange were trading lower, according to market data. As of 4:27 p.m. Moscow time, Brent was down 0.39% at $71.50 per barrel, while WTI futures for September 2025 delivery slipped 0.35% to $69.16 per barrel.