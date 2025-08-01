Russia’s manufacturing PMI index down to 47 points in July from 47.5 points in June

MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. Russia’s Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) fell to 47 points in July 2025 from 47.5 points in the previous month, the S&P Global analytical agency said in a report.

"The overall downturn was the second in as many months, with weak client demand and financial difficulties at customers weighing on output and new orders. Firms also remained in retrenchment mode with regards to employment and input buying, as stocks of purchases and backlogs were depleted further amid cost-cutting efforts and evidence of spare capacity," the report said.

New orders at Russian manufacturers contracted for the fourth time in the last five months in July, with the pace of decline accelerating to the sharpest since March 2022.

A faster reduction in new sales led firms to adjust their production levels down at the start of the third quarter, the agency said.

The PMI value above 50 points is indicative of the business activity growth and the value below the said level flags its slowdown.