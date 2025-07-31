Import of Pakistani oil by India not possible — expert

NEW DELHI, July 31. /TASS/. India will never buy crude oil from Pakistan and no such scenario exists, Ajay Bansal, the President of the All India Petroleum Dealers Association, told TASS in a comment on the statement of US President Donald Trump about the possibility of Pakistani oil supplies to India.

New Delhi should not bother about the partnership between Pakistan and the United States in the energy sector, Bansal said. "History knows that we cannot improve our relationship with Pakistan," he noted.

"Import of oil by India from Pakistan is not possible at all. Not at all. People of India will not allow the crude or any oil to come from Pakistan," the expert stressed.

New Delhi is buying oil from countries with which it can make the most beneficial deals, Bansal said. India buys from those giving "the best deal," he continued. "That means the price which gives the biggest relief in our economy," the expert added.

Russia is among countries making such offers, Bansal noted. Furthermore, "Russia never took a stance against India," he added.

Trump said earlier that US companies will take part in developing oil reserves of Pakistan in accordance with the trade agreement reached with the country. An oil company is currently being determined that will lead this partnership.

India is the third largest oil consumer globally with the high level of dependence on its imports. Indian refineries are buying feedstock in more than thirty countries globally, including Russia. The share of Russia in Indian oil imports is above 30%.