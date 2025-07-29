Russia increases pipeline gas supplies to Turkey by 20.5% in January-May

MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. Russia increased its pipeline gas supplies to Turkey by 20.5% in January-May 2025 year-on-year, reaching 10 bln cubic meters, according to TASS calculations based on data from Turkey’s Energy Market Regulatory Authority.

According to the agency, in May Turkey imported a total of 1.19 bln cubic meters of gas from Russia via the TurkStream and Blue Stream pipelines.

In total, Russian pipeline gas deliveries to Turkey amounted to around 10 bln cubic meters in the five-month period (+20.5%). Taking into account liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipments, which have not been conducted so far this year, the overall growth in Russian gas exports to Turkey in January-May 2025 stands at 16%.

For the full year of 2024, Russia increased its pipeline gas deliveries to Turkey by 2.6%, to just over 21 bln cubic meters. Total gas exports from Russia to Turkey, including LNG, exceeded 21.5 bln cubic meters.

Earlier, Gazprom reported that gas consumption in Turkey in the Q1 reached an all-time high for the January-March period, surpassing 21 bln cubic meters. Moreover, according to TASS calculations based on data from the Turkish energy exchange EPIAS, gas consumption in Turkey set record highs in both April and May for those months since the beginning of data collection. At the same time, Turkey imported 4.6 bln cubic meters of LNG from the United States between January and May.

Russia supplies gas to Turkey via two pipelines running under the Black Sea. The Blue Stream pipeline, which became operational in early 2003, has a design capacity of 16 bln cubic meters per year and a total length of 1,213 km. The export-oriented TurkStream pipeline consists of two lines: one dedicated to supplying Turkish consumers, and the other designated for gas deliveries to countries in Southern and Southeastern Europe. The total capacity of TurkStream is 31.5 bln cubic meters, with operations launched in January 2020.