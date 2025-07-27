OPEC+ Monitoring Committee to convene to analyze oil market

MOSCOW, July 28. /TASS/. The OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) will meet on Monday online to discuss the current situation on the oil market and assess the implementation of OPEC+ terms.

The committee usually meets once in two months. The last meeting of JMMC was held on May 28, on the same day when the OPEC+ ministerial meeting was held.

The OPEC+ JMMC does not usually make any decisions on oil production. It may give its recommendations and convene an extraordinary meeting of all OPEC+ ministers if necessary. The committee also assesses data of OPEC+ agreement performance and analyzes the oil market status at its meetings.