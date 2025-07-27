Russia looking at launching direct flights to North Korea’s Wonsan — minister

MOSCOW, July 27. /TASS/. Russia is looking at opening direct air service to North Korea’s resort city of Wonsan, Russian Minister of Natural Resources and co-chair of the Russian-North Korean cooperation commission Alexander Kozlov said.

"We are considering these issues," he told journalists answering a corresponding question.

He also said that Russia is looking at resuming sea links and ferry service with North Korea. "We are considering any formats of transport communication between our countries, including those you have mentioned," he noted when asked about prospects for resuming sea or ferry service.

He hailed the first direct flight from Moscow to Pyongyang as a "historic event." The flight is scheduled to depart from the Sheremetyevo Airport at 07:00 p.m. Moscow time (04:00 p.m. GMT). "There has been no air service between Moscow and Pyongyang in the history of modern Russia. Such flights were performed during the Soviet era."

The flight will land at Pyongyang International Airport at 9:05 a.m. local time on July 28 (12:05 GMT). It will be performed by a Boeing 777-200ER of the Nordwind air carrier. The return flight is scheduled for July 29.

The Wonsan Kalma Coastal Tourist Area on the Sea of Japan coast in North Korea was inaugurated earlier in July. Wonsan hotels can accommodate 20,000 vacationers. The resort has a water part and four-kilometer long beaches.