Russian stock market indices in the red on Friday — market data

MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. The Russian stock market ended the trading session on Friday with declining indicators, according to Moscow Exchange data.

The MOEX Russia Index lost 1.26% to 2,772.39 points. The RTS Index tumbled 2.11% to 1,097.84 points. The yuan rate moved upward by 1.5 kopecks to 11.06 rubles.

"The MOEX Russia Index was growing before the meeting of the Central Bank but turned to correction according to the actual decision of the regulator; the level of 2,800 points did not stay," Alexander Shepelev from BCS Investment World said. "Investors may fix profit before the weekend, especially in conditions of the geopolitical strain," the expert noted.

BCS Investment World forecasts the MOEX Russia Index to be within 2,760-2,860 points on Monday. Freedom Finance Global believes the MOEX Russia Index will move within the corridor of 2,700 - 2,800 points.