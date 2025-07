MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. The dollar-denominated RTS index plunged below 1,100 points for the first time from July 18 of this year, according to Moscow Exchange data.

The RTS index lost 2.15% to 1,097.39 points, with the slight recovery later to 1,098.2 points (-2.02%). The MOEX Russia index edged down by 1.16% to 2,775.12 points at the same time.