Bank of Russia to exercise caution when deciding on key rate

MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia should move cautiously when making next decisions on the key rate, Central Bank chief Elvira Nabiullina said at the press conference after the regulator’s Board meeting.

"It is the tough monetary policy underlying inflation slowdown and the return of the economy to more balanced growth. Therefore, when making further decisions on the [key] rate, we should move with caution," she said.

It is important to maintain sufficient toughness during a fairly long period of time in order to ensure the stable return of inflation to low values, the head of the regulator stressed.