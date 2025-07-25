{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Labor shortage remains inflation acceleration factor — Bank of Russia

The Bank of Russia will reduce the key rate further in such way so that to avoid a new round of inflation, Elvira Nabiullina stressed

MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. The strain on the labor market has somewhat declined recently but the workforce shortage remains the risk factor for inflation acceleration, Central Bank chief Elvira Nabiullina said at the press conference after the regulator’s Board meeting.

"The unemployment remains record low and the workforce shortage remains the factor of inflation acceleration," she said.

The Bank of Russia will reduce the key rate further in such way so that to avoid a new round of inflation, Nabiullina added.

Inflation expectations material, Central Bank chief says
"If the population does not believe in steady decline of inflation, this may fuel the rise in prices and reduce the space for lowering the key rate," Elvira Nabiullina noted
Missile submarines let Russia maintain global balance — Putin
According to the president, this type of vessels is "one of the most important components of the nuclear triad"
US greenlights potential $180 mln sale of air defense equipment to Ukraine
The principal contractors will be Sierra Nevada Corporation and V2X, both based in the US, along with Radionix and Systems Electronic Export in Ukraine
Germany seeks to bury Nord Stream pipelines contrary to own interests — Russian envoy
Sergey Nechayev drew attention to the fact that the German Prosecutor General's Office, which has been investigating the acts of sabotage on Nord Stream pipelines for almost three years now, "has not provided any comments on progress"
FACTBOX: What is known about Ukraine’s overnight drone strike on Russian regions
Drone fragments fell on the territory of a rail terminal in the town of Timashevsk in south Russia’s Krasnodar Region, damaging a passenger rail car and wounding two people, Governor Veniamin Kondratyev said
Plane with Russian soldiers returning from Ukrainian captivity lands near Moscow
The Russian soldiers will undergo medical treatment and rehabilitation at the defense ministry’s medical establishments
Trump says he is not going to destroy Musk’s companies
The US leader pointed out earlier that Tesla and SpaceX owned by Musk receive huge subsidies from US authorities
Putin attends ceremony of raising naval flag aboard latest strategic nuclear-powered sub
The Project 955A strategic nuclear-powered submarine Knyaz Pozharsky built at the Sevmash Shipyard is the eighth in a series of Borey/Borey-A nuclear-powered subs
Starlink services restored in full — company
Major service failures have been recorded in the US, UK, Australia, Mexico, Argentina, Chile and Brazil
Only way for US citizen to join Russian military is voluntarily — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov noted that he had no information on whether such a person had actually signed a contract
Admiral Nakhimov cruiser floated out for first time since 1999 — shipbuilder
According to data from open sources, the cruiser will particularly be armed with ten universal ship missile launch facilities designed to carry eight Kaliber/NK or Oniks cruiser missiles each
More Italian cities join national day against Russophobia on July 27
The national day against Russophobia will be observed in Bari, Viterbo, Pradamano, Conflenti, Segromigno in Monte and Serrastretta
Russia steadily develops relations with OIC — Russia's Permanent Mission to UN
Dmitry Polyansky noted "the successful implementation of joint initiatives to study the cultural heritage of the Muslim peoples of Russia"
FACTBOX: Bank of Russia’s key rate
The lowest refinancing rate, 7.75%, was introduced on June 1, 2010, and remained in effect until February 28, 2011
Russian army sets fire pocket for Ukrainian troops in DPR's Chasov Yar — military expert
Andrey Marochko added that during the offensive around Chasov Yar, Russian forces improved their positions near Grigorovka and Stupochki and advanced toward Mayskoye, located northwest of the city
European powers offer sanctions deferral if Iran resumes nuclear talks with US — media
Any easing of sanctions would be contingent on Iran’s engagement in negotiations with Washington and its cooperation with IAEA inspectors
Starlink outage caused by software error
The system has mostly recovered from the network outage, which lasted approximately 2.5 hours
FACTBOX: What we know about plane crash in eastern Russia
According to various reports, there were about 46 to 49 people on board including crew members
US has no idea what to do about Zelensky — Seymour Hersh
According to the journalist, the decision to conduct the operation was made by US President Joe Biden personally, following nine months of discussions with White House national security advisers
Microsoft halts legal protection of its trademark in Russia in 1.5 months of use
This refers to the Hackbox name, which can be attributed to the internal platform for the annual corporate hackathon of the corporation
Russia expresses concern over escalation of conflict on Thailand-Cambodia border
Maria Zakharova noted that "many territorial differences in the world are a legacy of the colonial policy of the West"
IN BRIEF: Two fatalities in Sochi after overnight Ukrainian drone strike
Eleven people were injured, with four receiving hospital treatment, including a road police officer who was airlifted to the regional hospital
Russian Navy to receive several more strategic subs in coming years, says Putin
Two of these subs are at the stage of their construction at the moment
Thai fighter planes carry out series of air strikes on Cambodian military positions
According to the statement, the strikes on "the strategic areas surrounding Preah Vihear Temple, Ta Muen Thom, and Phu Makua" were carried out "in retaliation for Cambodia’s use of heavy weaponry against Thai civilian homes and hospitals"
Russia’s Soyuz-2.1b rocket with Ionosfera-M satellites blasts off from Vostochny spaceport
It will take the booster about an hour to deliver a pair of Ionosfera No. 3 and Ionosfera No. 4 heliogeophysical satellites into orbit
Kiev launches deliberate attacks on Russian civilians — Russian diplomat
"These are not strikes against the armed forces, nor are they attacks on military personnel or actions against military equipment - these are targeted terrorist attacks on civilians," Maria Zakharova stressed
US wants to have control over TikTok algorithms — Secretary of Commerce
The TikTok sale deal is not formally in the list of topics of trade talks with China but this issue is discussed from time to time in discussions between Washington and Beijing, Howard Lutnick added
FACTBOX: What we know about blast at apartment building in Saratov
Three people were killed, according to the Emergency Ministry
Dismissed NABU staff reveal $440 mln in graft before Zelensky revoked agency’s status
Among the most high-profile cases handled by the NABU over the past several months were the investigation against Ukraine’s former deputy prime minister Alexey Chernyshov and the investigation into corruption in the National Guard of Ukraine
Clashes flare on Cambodia-Thailand border: latest updates
The situation remains highly unstable, with both countries reinforcing their military positions
Head of Russian delegation slams proposal to exhume remains of veterans as immoral
Vladimir Medinsky also said that the Ukrainian delegation at the talks "did not dare" to raise this issue
Israel’s decision on West Bank may further escalate regional tensions — Russian MFA
"Moscow expects that the declaration will not lead to concrete action by the Israeli government aimed at its implementation in real life," the statement reads
Kremlin highlights importance of buffer zones along border with Ukraine
"This is nothing new from Kiev," Dmitry Peskov said, commenting on a statement by Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Alexander Syrsky calling for military operations to be moved into Russia
Pacific Fleet forces strike targets in Sea of Japan in Russian Navy’s sweeping drills
"All the targets were successfully destroyed," the press office said in a statement
Four Crocus terror attack perpetrators found fit to stand trial — case files
They were not suffering from any chronic mental condition, temporary psychological disability, dementia or any other psychiatric condition that prevented them from understanding the public danger of their actions
Expert sees US behind Ukrainian protests as they seek to oust Zelensky
Alexander Dudchak suggested that the next step in putting pressure on the current government could be the demand to dismiss someone close to Zelensky
Putin gives order to make more Yasen-M-class submarines
The head of state pointed out that multipurpose submarines were the backbone of the Russian Navy’s general-purpose forces
Over 200 people working on site of An-24 plane crash in Russia’s Far East
The crash site can be reached only on tracked all-terrain vehicles
Russian Energy Ministry monitors prices in fuel market
The petroleum market keeps the surplus, fully meeting economic needs, the ministry stressed
Kiev loses two elite brigades, assault regiment in battle for Varachino in Sumy Region
The fierce battles for Varachino lasted more than a month, a source in Russian defense circles specified
Israel, Syria hold first high-level negotiations in 26 years — Axios
According to the portal, the meeting in Paris was attended from the Israeli side by the minister for strategic affairs and Netanyahu's confidant Ron Dermer and from the Syrian side by foreign minister Assad al-Sheibani
St. Petersburg cancels July 27 Navy Day naval parade
According to the press service of the municipal transportation committee, no events will be held in the city’s waterways
Key ZNPP facilities unharmed by Ukrainian drone attack, plant operating normally
The security of the plant’s core infrastructure has not been breached
Hamas surprised by Witkoff’s remarks, positive about Doha talks — TV
"We gave our response, and the situation was developing positively," the source was quoted as saying
PREVIEW: Soyuz-2.1b with two Ionosfera-M satellites to blast off from Vostochny
The blastoff will take place at 8:54 a.m. Moscow time (5:54 a.m. GMT)
Key task of Russian Ministry of Industry is to bring production to 140% by 2030
The tasks for all the regions were designed in the ministry within the framework of scheduled activities for development of the industrial potential of the regions, deputy department director at the ministry Vladimir Mostovoi noted
Georgia, NATO kick off multinational exercise
The maneuvers are being held in both Georgia and Turkey
EU losing economic clout, political weight, sovereignty — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov stressed that these trends "will continue to unfold"
Kremlin favors swap agreements reached with Kiev
"The continuation of exchanges and the return of civilian bodies, who are essentially being held hostage, as well as the ongoing repatriation of the bodies of fallen soldiers, is an extremely important humanitarian matter," Dmitry Peskov stated
Trump to decide on EU trade deal or 30% tariffs soon — media
The day before, the US president praised the progress of ongoing trade negotiations between Washington and Brussels, stating that both sides are engaged in serious discussions on the terms of a potential deal
Rallies against controversial bill held in 12 Ukrainian cities
The protests are being held in Chernigov, Kiev, Vinnitsa, Dnepr, Zhitomir, Lvov, Nikolayev, Poltava, Rovno, Ternopol, Kharkov and Khmelnitsky
Time plays against Ukraine, as Kiev loses ground in conflict with Russia — Hungarian PM
Viktor Orban said he had tried to explain to Vladimir Zelensky that for Ukraine, "this war is lost"
US plans to engage with Russia to discuss prospects of nuclear disarmament — Trump
"It's a problem for the world," the US president said, referring to the upcoming expiration of the New START treaty
Borei-A missile-carrying submarines to ensure Russia’s security for decades — Putin
Knyaz Pozharsky is equipped with the most effective radio-electronic facilities and weapons, including Bulava ballistic missiles, as well as with state-of-the-art torpedo systems and acoustic warfare
Exposing US fabrications, futile sanctions: what Federation Council Speaker said
According to Valentina Matviyenko, the United States should lift the sanctions imposed for Moscow's alleged interference in the American elections
Ukraine lags behind Russia in military technologies — Zaluzhny
"Ukraine failed for objective and subjective reasons to quickly master the new possibilities," the Ukrainian ambassador to the UK said
Russia announces its withdrawal from Ramsar Convention on Wetlands
Accoridng to the Russian foreign ministry, the treaty has exceeded its mandate and no longer serves its original tasks
Aid entered Gaza not because of Hamas-Israeli talks — Egyptian governor
The aid trucks carry mostly food, including flour, to the enclave, Khaled Megawer added
France to recognize State of Palestine at UNGA session in September — president
Emmanuel Macron highlighted the need "to ensure the demilitarization of the Palestinian movement Hamas, as well as the security and restoration of Gaza"
Russian forces strike Ukrainian army’s headquarters in Kherson — regional governor
According to objective control data, Ukrainian service members tried to evacuate but their vehicles were destroyed, Vladimir Saldo said
GAZ plant to shift to four-day workweek due to plummeting auto market
The market plummeted during the first six months of the year by almost 40% in the medium commercial vehicle segment, more than 30% in the light commercial vehicle segment, and 60% in the bus segment
Ukrainian troops stage firefight between each other near LPR's Kremennaya — expert
"The most likely cause is a lack of coordination between units, though the possibility of an internal clash cannot be ruled out," Andrey Marochko said
Russian forces pound Ukrainian military-industrial sites in overnight strike
Russian troops struck Ukrainian UAV assembly workshops, fuel and arms depots and temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian formations in 136 locations
Ukraine drops explosives from UAV on parking lot near ZNPP, seven civilian cars damaged
No plant personnel were injured
Rallies against Zelensky's crackdown on anti-corruption bodies engulf ten Ukrainian cities
According to the Hromadske - News media outlet, the protests, which earlier engulfed the cities of Lvov, Rovno, Ternopol, Kharkov and Khmelnitsky, have now spread to Vinnitsa, Dnepr (formerly Dnepropetrovsk), Nikolayev and Poltava
Heavy shelling by Ukraine kills two persons, injures two more in Energodar
Zaporozhye Region Governor Yevgeny Balitsky noted that the ZNPP is operating normally and the Ukrainian attacks "have not compromised the safety of the plant’s key facilities"
Russia moves full steam ahead with modernization of Navy — Putin
"Russia will definitely ensure its security and national interests in all areas of the world ocean," the Russian leader stated
Putin enjoys strong support among Russians - poll
The poll, carried out between July 14 and July 20, surveyed 1,600 respondents aged 18 and older
Russian, Ukrainian memorandums incompatible, no swift reconciliation — Kremlin spokesman
According to Dmitry Peskov, the alignment of positions on conflict resolution will require extremely complex diplomatic work
Masked protestors burn portraits of Yermak and Zelensky during rally in Kiev
Ukraine’s Channel 5 said other protestors condemned the move, describing perpetrators as provocators and saying that their actions were not a part of the peaceful protest
Israel will not allow creation of Palestinian state — defense minister
Israel Katz slammed Emmanuel Macron’s decision as "a disgrace and capitulation to terrorism, as well as reward and support of murderers and rapists from Hamas"
Zelensky extends martial law, mobilization in Ukraine until November 5
Ukraine declared a nationwide state of general mobilization on February 24, 2022, and has extended it several times since
Fifteen killed, dozens injured in Thai-Cambodian border clashes
According to the Thai Health Ministry, 46 people were injured
Ukraine trying to gain intel from Kursk residents it’s holding — Russian lawmaker
Leonid Ivlev said that approximately 30 residents of the Kursk Region have still not been brought back home
Israel condemns Palestine’s recognition by France
In Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's opinion, a Palestinian state "in these conditions would be a launch pad to annihilate Israel — not to live in peace beside it"
Russia’s Ionosfera-M satellites successfully delivered into designated orbit — Roscosmos
The Fregat booster continues delivering hosted payload satellites into their target orbits
Nuclear battlecruiser Admiral Nakhimov could soon rejoin Russian Navy — official
The cruiser has been under repair since 1999
Russia to be represented by minister during UN General Debate in September
The Russian delegate will speak from the UN rostrum on September 27
Bank of Russia cuts key rate from 20% to 18% per annum
Current inflationary pressures, including underlying ones, are declining faster than previously forecast, the Central Bank noted
Mercenaries from Ireland, Japan, US, German serve in Ukrainian army — captive
Anatoly Styagailo, who served in the 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces, surrendered to Russia’s Battlegroup North after a Ukrainian FPV drone attacked him
White House issues internal gag order on Epstein — NBC
The president adopted the strategy to quell criticism about his refusal to release transcripts of testimony in the case of Epstein, who was accused of sexual exploitation of minors in 2019
Russian troops liberate five communities in Ukraine operation over week — top brass
Russian troops destroyed four US-made Patriot surface-to-air missile launchers of the Ukrainian army over the week
Germany on ‘slippery slope’ with support for Kiev — Russian envoy to Berlin
"Whether Germany will be considered a party to the conflict or not is a decision for the Russian leadership to make, based on an assessment of Berlin’s specific steps," Sergey Nechayev stressed
Merz’s government has Germany speed-preparing for conflict with Russia — envoy
Sergey Nechayev described these developments as "deeply troubling and highly dangerous
Starlink to resume work after outage soon — Musk
"SpaceX will remedy root cause to ensure it doesn’t happen again," he said
Tourist flow from Russia to Cuba down 56.5% in 1H 2025
Canada holds first place in terms of the number of foreign tourists who visited Cuba in the period
Russia needs advanced navy capable of responding to any threats — Putin
"Increasing the capabilities of the Navy, including its submarine forces, is one of the country's priorities," the Russian leader noted
Ukraine designated buffer state between West and Russia — Hungarian prime minister
Viktor Orban noted that Budapest proposes, instead of admitting Ukraine to the EU, a strategic partnership agreement to be signed with Kiev, one that would not risk direct military conflict between the West and Russia
Putin congratulates Russian investigators on professional holiday
In his words, investigation officers are addressing criminal threats in some of their most dangerous forms, including organized crime and corruption, drug trafficking, terrorism and extremism
Organizers of Crocus attack acted in Ukraine’s interests — case files
The files show that Bekov A.I. and Khikmatov A.M. "acted in the interests of Ukraine’s supreme political leadership" with the goal of destabilizing situation in Russia
Israel won’t yield to Hamas, will achieve its goals — Netanyahu
"We are determined to bring home everyone, and that is what we will do," Israeli Prime Minister said
Putin-Zelensky meeting impossible before settlement terms finalized — Kremlin spokesman
"A high-level meeting could and should put a definitive end to the Ukrainian settlement and solidify the modalities and agreements that must first be developed through expert work," Dmitry Peskov emphasized
Press review: Russia eyes 4th Ukraine talks as Thailand and Cambodia trade border threats
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, July 25th
Explosion sounds in Ukraine’s Poltava Region
No other details are available
Users report Starlink outages across the world
According to the Downdetector service, 60% of users who reported outages, complain about lack of Internet connection, and 40% say they are experiencing a total outage
Zelensky announces deal to sell Ukrainian drones to US worth $10-30 bln
Vladimir Zelensky said Ukraine wanted to receive ten Patriot air defense systems from the United States, whose supplies will be paid for by European partners
Houthis to increase military potential to put pressure on Israel — leader
Abdel Malik al-Houthi emphasized that the movement would not miss the opportunity to support the Palestinian people
Russia to ensure Kiev never poses threat again — upper house speaker
Valentina Matviyenko said that Russia is consistent in its approaches, starting with defining the goals of a special military operation and ending with the requirements and conditions for signing a peace treaty
Russian army dislodges Ukrainian troops from Zelyony Gai in Donetsk region, says DPR
Three settlements remain under the Ukrainian army’s control in the south Donetsk direction, Igor Kimakovsky specified
Zelensky says canceled reduction in powers of anti-corruption agencies after protests
Vladimir Zelensky expressed hope that parliament will pass the new bill
