Bank of Russia assumes key rate lowering at meetings in 2025

MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia assumes key rate lowering by 100 and 200 basis points (bp) at individual Board meetings in 2025 but also that it will stay, Central Bank chief Elvira Nabiullina said at the press conference after the regulator’s Board meeting.

"As regards the increments of our decisions on the monetary policy, if you look at our key rate forecast, it assumes that the reduction by 100, 150, and 200 basis points is possible by the year-end at individual meetings, just as pauses," she said.

Everything will depend on coming data there, the Central Bank chief said. "The even downward path can be event against a more convincing picture of stabilization of inflation, inflation expectations at a low level, and absence of new inflation shocks. We anticipate the possibility of different steps so far," Nabiullina stressed.