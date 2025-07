MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia has unveiled its new forecast for growth of retail and corporate lending in 2028, with its forecast values in line with regulator’s expectations for 2027.

According to the Central Bank, corporate and retail lending is expected to grow at the level of 8-13%, and mortgage loans will grow by 10-15% in 2028.

The Bank of Russia made the decision to lower the key rate to 18% per annum earlier today.