Key rate lowering is good signal for business — RDIF chief

MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. The key rate lowering by the Bank of Russia today is a good signal for the business, chief executive of the Russian Direct Investment Fund Kirill Dmitriev said.

"The Central Bank has lowered the key rate by 2 percentage points to 18%. This is a good signal for the business. Further rate cut will provide even more opportunities for development of enterprises, growth of investments and implementation of new projects," Dmitriev said on his Telegram account.

The Bank of Russia made the decision to lower the key rate to 18% per annum earlier today.