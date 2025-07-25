Bitcoin falls below $115,000 for first time since July 10

MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. Bitcoin dipped below $115,000 during trading on Thursday for the first time since July 10, 2025, according to data from the Binance exchange.

As of 10:12 a.m. Moscow time, the cryptocurrency fell by 2.5%, trading at $114,942. By 10:30 a.m., the decline had slowed down, with Bitcoin prices at $115,543, down 2.18%.

Bitcoin’s market capitalization, following the update of all-time highs, stood at $2.302 trillion as of July 25. This places the cryptocurrency as the world’s seventh-largest asset, according to data from the portal Companiesmarketcap, which tracks the capitalization of publicly traded companies, precious metals, cryptocurrencies, and exchange-traded funds.

Bitcoin is a decentralized system built around the eponymous cryptocurrency based on blockchain technology, which can be "mined" (i.e., issued) by any user participating in the system. This requires the creation of new blocks in the blockchain.