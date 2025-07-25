Starlink services restored in full — company

NEW YORK, July 25. /TASS/. Services of the Starlink satellite communications system have resumed their work following a massive outage, the company said in a statement.

"The network issue has been resolved, and Starlink service has been restored," the company said on the X social network.

Users in some countries reported issues with their Starlink service on Thursday night, according to the Downdetector service. According to the service, 60% of users who reported outages, complained about lack of Internet connection, and 40% said they were experiencing a total outage. About 63,000 US users reported outages in the work of Starlink. Major service failures have also been recorded in the UK, Australia, Mexico, Argentina, Chile and Brazil.

Vice President for Starlink Engineering at SpaceX Michael Nicolls said the outage "was due to failure of key internal software services that operate the core network.".