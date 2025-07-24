Starlink outage caused by software error

NEW YORK, July 25. /TASS/. The massive outage in the Starlink telecommunications system was caused by software errors, Vice President for Starlink Engineering at SpaceX Michael Nicolls said.

"The outage was due to failure of key internal software services that operate the core network," he wrote on the X social network, adding that the system has mostly recovered from the network outage, which lasted approximately 2.5 hours.

Users in some countries reported issues with their Starlink service on Thursday night, according to the Downdetector service. According to the service, 60% of users who reported outages, complained about lack of Internet connection, and 40% said they were experiencing a total outage. About 63,000 US users reported outages in the work of Starlink. Major service failures have also been recorded in the UK, Australia, Mexico, Argentina, Chile and Brazil.