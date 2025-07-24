Key task of Russian Ministry of Industry is to bring production to 140% by 2030

SIMFEROPOL, July 24. /TASS/. The key task of the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade is to bring production volumes to 140% by 2030, deputy department director at the ministry Vladimir Mostovoi said.

"The key task for us is to bring the production volume to the level of 140% by 2030 and achieve growth not merely in terms of quantity but also as regards quality. In the first instance, this will be within the framework of technology leadership projects we have enshrined in the presidential decree. These are means of production, automation, materials, chemicals, industrial support of transport energy and the whole bunch of other projects," the official said.

The tasks for all the regions were designed in the ministry within the framework of scheduled activities for development of the industrial potential of the regions, Mostovoi noted. Roadmaps bring together key priorities in developing of the industrial complex of the regions.