Microsoft halts legal protection of its trademark in Russia in 1.5 months of use

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. Microsoft has terminated legal protection of one of its trademarks in Russia just in a month and a half after receiving the exclusive right to it, according to the database of Rospatent, the Russian Federal Intellectual Property Service.

This refers to the Hackbox name, which can be attributed to the internal platform for the annual corporate hackathon of the corporation, the Microsoft Global Hackathon.

Microsoft filed the relevant application to the Russian patent authority for the first time in late 2023 and then in the middle of 2024. The trademark was registered and posted in January 2025, but Microsoft decided to stop its legal protection in February, and the application was granted in March of this year.

Termination of the legal protection of the trademark means termination of the exclusive right to it. In ordinary circumstances, Hackbox would have been protected in Russia until mid-2034.