MANZHEROK, July 24. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and Prime Minister of Belarus discussed in particular the expansion of cooperation in the energy sphere at their meeting today, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk told reporters.

"We discussed the agenda of the Union State, strengthening of our economic ties, and reinforcement of ties in the energy sphere with Belarusians," the deputy prime minister said.