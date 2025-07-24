Finance ministry says no applications for return of foreign firms to Russia received

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. The Government Commission on Monitoring Foreign Investment has not received any applications from foreign businesses for return to the Russian market yet, Deputy Finance Minister Alexey Moiseev said in an interview with TASS, adding that there were about ten applications for an increase in the contribution to the authorized capital from those who did not leave.

"No. Only companies that did not leave, have applied for an increase in the contribution to the authorized capital, there were about ten such applications," he said when asked a respective question.

It is necessary to develop clear criteria for the return of foreign business related to how the company left, what happened to production, how it dealt with intellectual property, as well as the facts of the presence of anti-Russian rhetoric, the official added.