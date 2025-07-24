Tourist flow from Russia to Cuba down 56.5% in 1H 2025

HAVANA, July 24. /TASS/. The flow of tourists from Russia to Cuba dropped by 56.5% in the first half of 2025 year-on-year, which fits into the general trend of a significant decrease in the number of foreign guests who visited Cuba during this period.

"The decline affected almost all countries [from which there is a tourist flow to Cuba] as Russia, Germany, France and Spain reported a contraction - by 56.5%, 64.1%, 73.6%, and 73.8%, respectively," the Granma official newspaper reported, citing figures released by the National Office of Statistics and Information of Cuba (ONEI) at the beginning of the week.

According to those figures, 981,856 foreigners visited Cuba from January to July this year, representing a decrease of 327,799 people compared to the first half of last year. Canada still holds first place in terms of the number of foreign tourists who visited Cuba in the period.

Tourism is a key sector of the Cuban economy. According to official statistics, the number of tourists visiting Cuba amounted to 1.6 mln in 2022, and to 2.4 mln in 2023, while in 2024 this figure decreased to 2.2 mln, Granma said.