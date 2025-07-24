EU sanctions against Russia could push down global growth rates — speaker

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. The European Union's latest sanctions against Russia will hurt not only Europe itself, but may also deal a serious blow to the global economy, Valentina Matviyenko, the Speaker of the Federation Council, the upper house of the Russian legislature, said at the press conference.

"All these recent sanction flurries do not merely hit Europe. They may have serious implications for the global economy, for global growth rates. It will affect the global economic environment as a whole," she said.

The consequences of the sanctions for Europe are obvious, the chairwoman said. "We’re seeing a declining standard of living, deindustrialization, and overall economic deterioration," she noted, citing Germany as a prime example. "Indeed, all these processes continue unabated: recession, deindustrialization, a significant rise in prices for everything and a lowering of living standards of the population. At the same time, Germany has declared that it will allocate nine billion euro for military support to Ukraine. All this amid a rising national debt and budget deficit. One has to wonder where the money will come from, and at whose expense," Matviyenko noted.

Approval ratings for European politicians are tanking, a clear sign that people are not happy with the course they are taking, she continued. "As for us, we wouldn’t expect anything else from the likes of Merz and Kallas. We see this Russophobe fomenting, this belligerent rhetoric. That’s all they can do to justify their failed policies to their own people," Matviyenko noted.