Arctic business resident opens marine equipment service facility in Arkhangelsk

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. A business resident of the Russian Federation's Arctic Zone preferential regime opened a facility to install and maintain marine equipment in the Arkhangelsk Region, press service of the Corporation for the Development of the Far East and the Arctic said.

The company is engaged in equipping, inspection, repair and upgrade of radio navigation equipment, satellite communications equipment, in maintenance of ship electronics, equipment, in supply of original spare parts and components.

"Our company offers solutions that are important for Arctic shipping - we ensure safety and reliability of maritime transportation. We offer a full range of services from diagnostics to equipment upgrade, which is specifically important for vessels operating in the North's complicated conditions. Regular inspection of electronics and navigation equipment is the key to the fleet's smooth operation in the Arctic," the company's CEO Denis Kulibaba said.

Business residents of the Russian Federation's Arctic Zone have been implementing 946 investment projects with a total investment of 1.1 trillion rubles ($14 billion). More than 11,900 jobs have been created.