Russia concerned of declining trade turnover with Armenia — Deputy PM

MANZHEROK, July 24. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan discussed trade and economic cooperation at their meeting today, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk told reporters.

"The attention was turned to issues of developing trade and economic cooperation with Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Vovaevich Pashinyan. Certainly, we are concerned of the declining trade turnover between the two countries. We discussed what should be done to rectify the situation," Overchuk said.

"Russian investments in Armenia were also discussed," the official added.