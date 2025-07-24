Hungary expects record supplies of Russian gas, oil in 2025 — Szijjarto

UN, July 24. /TASS/. Hungary expects record supplies of Russian gas and oil in 2025, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto said in an interview with TASS.

"I guess 8.5 billion cubic meters of gas will be delivered to Hungary through the TurkStream pipeline this year, which is going to be very close to a new record," he said.

Oil deliveries are "uninterrupted," Szijjarto said, adding that they currently stand at around 5-6 mln tons. "Both oil and gas deliveries contribute a lot to [Hungary] being able to preserve low utility costs in Europe for the Hungarian people," he noted.