MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. The production of passenger cars in Russia fell by 2.1% in January-June 2025 year-on-year to 326,000 units, the Federal Statistics Service (Rosstat) said.

In June, the production of passenger cars went down by 28.2% year-on-year to 45,000 units, and up by 28.4% month-on-month.