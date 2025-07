MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. Russia’s production of mineral fertilizers increased by 7.1% in January-June 2025 year-on-year to 15.2 mln tons equivalent to 100% of nutritive substances, the State Statistics Service (Rosstat) reported.

In June, production of fertilizers added 9.9% year-on-year to 2.4 mln tons.

Russia’s ammonia production increased by 6% in six months to 9.6 mln tones, while in June it lost 1% year-on-year to 1.4 mln tons.